Toxic Avenger Teaser Teases The Depravity To Come In August

A new teaser trailer for the New Toxic Avenger shows our hero in action. All fears about it being tame can go away now.

Article Summary Toxic Avenger teaser reveals Peter Dinklage in action, quelling fears of a tame remake.

Film features a star-studded cast including Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon, directed by Macon Blair.

New design blends original 80s film and cartoon with practical effects and iconic elements.

Melted tutu and janitor's mop are back, setting stage for a gross, over-the-top experience.

Toxic Avenger fans can rest easy, as we got a new teaser that featured a look at Toxie himself, played by Peter Dinklage, in action in the remake of the original classic cult film. Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay are also starring. Luisa Guerreiro plays Toxie under the makeup. EW revealed the first pics of Toxie last week and had some new details on the film itself, directed by Macon Blair. As shown in January, Cineverse will release the film into theaters on August 29, as the home of Terrifier rescued the film from obscurity.

Toxic Avenger Excitement Running Wild

For the look of the Toxic Avenger in this new film, Blair tells EW that they took inspiration from every incarnation of the character over the years: "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design. I love what Millenium FX did with it — part human, part mutant, all heart. But it's practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," he said at the time. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon." I have to say, I am impressed with the look they went for for this version of the Toxic Avenger.

The teaser can put to rest the fears that this version of the character would not resemble his Troma counterpart. What a rollercoaster it has been waiting for this film to release. I think this has become my most anticipated genre film this year. It looks gross and over the top, and I cannot wait.

Toxic Avenger will be released in theaters from Cineverse on August 29.

