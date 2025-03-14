Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger: First Pics Of Toxie & A New Poster Get Fans Pumped Up

The first looks at the new version of Toxic Avenger are here, as well as a brand new poster. The film will be released in theaters August 29.

Article Summary First look at Peter Dinklage as Toxie in new Toxic Avenger remake thrills fans.

Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, and Kevin Bacon join star-studded Toxic Avenger cast.

Toxic Avenger film inspired by original and cartoon designs, says director Macon Blair.

Cineverse to release the highly anticipated Toxic Avenger movie in theaters August 29.

Toxic Avenger fans have been spoiled this week, as we finally got a clear, first look at Toxie himself, played by Peter Dinklage in this remake of the original classic cult film. Also starring are Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay. Toxie under the makeup is played by Luisa Guerreiro. EW revealed the pics, and had some new details on the film itself, directed by Macon Blair. As revealed in January, Cineverse will release the film into theaters on August 29, as the home of Terrifier rescued the film from obscurity. today, a new poster for the film was also released.

Toxic Avenger Excitement Running Wild

For the look of the Toxic Avenger in this new film, Blair tells EW that they took inspiration from every incarnation of the character over the years: "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design. I love what Millenium FX did with it — part human, part mutant, all heart. But it's practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," he said at the time. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon." I have to say, I am impressed with the look they went for for this version of the Toxic Avenger.

What a rush of excitement for people who thought we would never even get to see this movie. I was forever going to kick myself for not being able to see that one screening that happened at Fantastic Fest in 2023, but I am glad that myself and fans will now have the opportunity to see it on the big screen in all its unrated glory.

Cineverse will be releasing the new Toxic Avenger film into theaters on August 29.

