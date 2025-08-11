Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, Tom Rhys Harries

Clayface: Max Minghella Is Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast

The Handmaid's Star Max Minghella is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Clayface. Tom Rhys Harries has the title role, and Naomie Ackie joined the cast in July.

We have some more movement on Clayface. It's pretty safe to say that Superman has successfully laid a pretty damn good foundation for the next era of DC movies. We have some other titles in the pipeline, and it seems that Gunn also learned the right lessons from the early MCU era Kevin Feige; a variety of genres and tones is essential to maintain audience retention. So we have Supergirl just under a year away, The Batman Part II is set to start production early next year, so everyone can calm the hell down about that, and we have the Clayface film.

The public's reaction to Clayface, being baffled and wondering who this would appeal to, was similar to the reaction the public had when, ironically, Guardians of the Galaxy was announced, and we see how that turned out. We got our first casting announcement in June, with Tom Rhys Harries signing on to play the titular role. In July, Naomie Ackie also reportedly joined the cast. Today, according to Deadline, Max Minghella is in talks to join the cast in an unknown role. Minghella has had a recurring role in The Handmaid's Tale since 2017, appearing in 46 episodes. He also had roles in Babylon and Spiral.

Clayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan late last year, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." In December 2024, we didn't have a director, but Warner Bros. gave the film a September 11, 2026, release date, but by February 2025, James Watkins had signed on to direct.. The studio had a lot of success in early September, as recently as last year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In June 2024, Tom Rhys Harries was cast in the title role, and in July 2024, Naomie Ackie joined the cast.

Early reports in December 2o24 said that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished at the time.

