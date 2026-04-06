Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. Shared Avengers: Doomsday Easter-Themed Art

Robert Downey Jr. shared a piece of Easter-themed Avengers: Doomsday art, including a basket of painted Easter eggs adorned with Marvel logos.

Article Summary Robert Downey Jr. shared Avengers: Doomsday Easter art featuring eggs with heroes' logos.

The art includes symbols for confirmed characters like Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Spider-Man.

No new characters were teased in the image, despite speculation from recent Marvel announcements.

Fantastic Four's logo appears damaged, nodding to Doom's connection to both teams in Doomsday.

This might be one of the unintentionally funny things that Marvel has ever done. We've seen a lot more holiday-themed art released in the lead-up to big movies. We got a Christmas and 4th of July art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. So no one is really surprised that we got a piece of Avengers: Doomsday art, shared by star Robert Downey Jr. on his official social media, featuring a basket of painted Easter eggs adorned with a bunch of Marvel logos. This seems like the perfect time to maybe slip something into the image, maybe hint that a character that hasn't been confirmed yet will be in the movie, thanks to the chair stream from hell or other reports, and aside from people not knowing the difference between ants and spiders, none of this is new. All of the corresponding logos go with characters that have already been confirmed to appear in the film

The left yellow and green egg was the one that stumped us the hardest. I'm about 97% sure that's a reference to Namor, who has also been confirmed for this film. Then we have Doctor Strange, ANT MAN BECAUSE THOSE ARE ANTS, Captain America, Namor, Black Panther, X-Men, Thor, Namo, The New Avengers (aka the Thunderbolts, because of the asterisks), Shang-Chi, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man. The only one that is a bit surprising is the Doctor Strange logo, but Benedict Cumberbatch seemed to confirm in January 2025 that he is returning. It is interesting that Fantastic Four is the only logo that is ruined in any way, but Doom is a Fantastic Four villain at the end of the day, even if his first appearance is going to be in a movie called Avengers: Doomsday.

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

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