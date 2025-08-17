Posted in: Movies, News, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: clue

Clue Will Return To Theaters, Each Screening Gets One Of Three Endings

Another cult classic is turning 40. Clue is returning to theaters, and much like the first time it was released, you're going to get one of three endings.

Article Summary Clue returns to theaters for its 40th anniversary with special screenings in August 2024.

Each screening will randomly feature one of the movie's three original alternate endings.

The re-release taps into renewed love for whodunit mysteries sparked by films like Knives Out.

Advanced tickets are now available for the anniversary event celebrating Clue's cult classic status.

We have another movie celebrating a milestone anniversary and is coming back to theaters for all to enjoy. The 1985 adaptation of Clue was not exactly popular when it was released. The initial reviews were not exactly kind and only grossed $14.6 million a budget of $15 million. However, it's nearly impossible to predict what films will or won't be cult classics, and Clue has become a cult classic. Critics who watch the movie for the first time now are much kinder to it, and the concept of different possible endings during different screenings is the kind of "so ahead of its time you're breaking space time" thing. It's a gimmick for sure, but is it any more of a gimmick than hosting a sing-along screening for a musical? The whodunit has also become increasingly popular in the last couple of years, thanks to the Knives Out films and the Kenneth Branagh adaptations of Agatha Christie novels.

So, in an age when studios are finding great success in not only bringing back classic films for audiences who might not have had a chance to see them the first time around, not to mention the gimmick of the endings, Paramount is bringing Clue back the way it was intended. If you check out any of the screenings on August 24-August 26th, you don't know what endings you're going to get, the same way audiences didn't know what ending they were going to get. Advanced tickets are on sale now as Clue adds itself to the growing list of classic re-releases coming out this year.

Clue – the clever whodunnit comedy classic with an all-star cast – is back on the big screen for its 40th anniversary! Each special screening will feature one of three possible endings, just as the film did when it was first released in 1985! Which one will you get? It's a mystery! Six blackmail victims are invited to an isolated mansion by a man who knows a dark secret from each of their pasts. On arrival, each is given a pseudonym drawn from Cluedo before being introduced to the blackmailer. Each is handed a weapon, at which point the lights are switched off and the blackmailer is killed. Can the guests uncover the murderer before they all become victims? Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, and the rest of the gang are all suspects in the diabolical crime. With three possible endings! Based on the classic Parker Brothers board game.

Clue was written and directed by Jonathan Lynn, who co-wrote the story with John Landis, and produced by Debra Hill. It stars Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Michael McKean, Martin Mull, and Lesley Ann Warren, with Colleen Camp and Lee Ving. Clue was originally released on December 13, 1985.

