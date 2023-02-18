Cocaine Bear Clip Debuts Ahead Of Release Next Week A new clip from Cocaine Bear was released this afternoon, a week before the film hits theaters on February 24th.

Cocaine Bear is releasing next week, and a new clip from the film was released today. The film stars Keri Russell (The Americans), O'Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (BlacKkKlansman), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (2019's Charlie's Angels) and Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), with Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) and the late Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark) in one of his final roles. The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks and is based on a true story. Watch the clip below.

Cocaine Bear. The Title Alone Makes You Want To See It.

"Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar® winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce."

Woo boy, this will be a wild ride, and that clip is awesome. I love that poster, and though the bear looks very CGI, it still looks pretty cute? The cast is also full of awesome comedy players, so I will temper my expectations a bit and say that this could be fun. I will be rooting for the bear, though.

Cocaine Bear is in theaters on February 24th.

The clip was released by IGN