Connie Nielsen Wants DC Studios To Know She's Got "Dibs" Hippolyta

Gladiator II star Connie Nielsen would like DC Studios to know that she has got "dibs" on Queen Hippolyta.

Article Summary Connie Nielsen wants to continue as Queen Hippolyta in the evolving DC Universe.

DC's new direction, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, leaves future uncertain for characters.

Nielsen passionately defends Wonder Woman's world, loving its iconic golden armor and Amazons.

She criticizes the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, calling it a "baffling" decision.

When it became apparent that the DC Universe was heading in a new direction, we all knew there would be casualties. No one can really blame James Gunn and Peter Safran for wanting to go into their era with as little baggage as possible so they aren't tied down to previous canon or story decisions. However, one of the unfortunate side effects is that we're losing some genuinely great casting as we move forward. So far, things have remained pretty nebulous about the future of some DC characters, and the wonder of comic books and the multiverse is where everything goes. So, while Wonder Woman 3 was one of those casualties, that hasn't stopped some of the actors involved from being very passionate about their characters and the previous two films. One of those people is Connie Nielson, who played Queen Hippolyta. She's been doing the press rounds for Gladiator II, and while on the red carpet, she told IGN that she has a message for DC Studios.

"DC people…I have the dibs on Hippolyta, okay? Please? Because I love Hippolyta, I love her so much, and I love those Amazons, and that world so much. Honestly, is there anything cooler? Us in our golden armor riding down that incredible alley."

Nielson went on the record saying that she believed canceling Wonder Woman 3 was a baffling decision to her, explaining, "I think it's crazy. I mean, frankly, I don't understand it." She elaborated, "If I were a business person, I would say that's money on the table. It's right there. Plus, every time we've done it, [it was] with budgets that were way smaller than any of the other DC budgets." She's not wrong, and in terms of pure profit, the first Wonder Woman movie might be up there with the most successful DC movie because of its budget-to-earnings ratio. It's nice to hear she is still advocating for Hippolyta, and the role is one of those that could be small enough for DC Studios to get around having Neilson come back without getting too bogged down with multiverse and canon shenanigans.

