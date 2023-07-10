Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Corner Office, jon hamm, lionsgate

Corner Office Trailer Aims For The Surreal With Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm stars in new surreal dark comedy Corner Office, coming to theaters, digital, and on demand August 4th.

Corner Office is an intriguing new film from first-time director Joachim Back. It stars Jon Hamm, Danny Pudi, Sarah Gadon, and Christopher Heyerdahl. It is based on the novel by The Room author Jonas Karlsson and looks to be in the same vein as Office Space and Severance, though with a much darker sense of humor and a dash of wonder attached to it. Hamm looks to be laying the complete opposite of his most famous role, Don Draper, and the more I watch the trailer, the more interested I am in the film. Guess it does it's job, then. Check out the trailer below.

Corner Office MIght Make Some Noise

"In this workplace comedy reminiscent of Office Space and Severance, misfit Orson (Jon Hamm) finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life. As The Authority's newest employee, Orson finds it difficult to connect with his enigmatic desk mate, Rakesh (Danny Pudi), as well as with the rest of his colleagues. His alienation deepens when he discovers a room he's told doesn't exist – a place that unleashes his true potential, leading to an ascent up the corporate ladder. Buoyed by his newfound confidence, Orson invites a receptionist (Sarah Gadon) into his sanctuary, sparking a climactic clash between the corporate world's harsh realities and his own wild fantasies."

I am here for this. The film debuted to good reviews last month at the Tribeca Film Festival, praising Hamm especially and setting up Corner Office to maybe make some noise in the awards categories later this year. It is already getting a bigger theatrical release than most thought it would, so it could also make some noise at the box office. Good for Hamm; he has always been a favorite. Look for the film in theaters around you on August 4th, and if you can't find it, on digital and on-demand the same day.

