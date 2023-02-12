Creed III Extended Big Game Spot Released MGM has released an extended big game spot for Creed III. The film, which is directed and stars Michael B. Jordan, will be released on March 3rd.

Next month is looking like it is going to pack one hell of a punch when it comes to movies, and March is kicking off it off with a heavy hitter in Creed III. There has been a pretty big break between the second and third entry in this franchise, and we also have star Michael B. Jordan stepping behind the camera for the first time. We also have another potentially star-making performance from Jonathan Majors less than a month after he appears as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Let's just declare that the first half of this year is Majors year and call it good. We got an extended big game spot from MGM that was released this evening.

Creed III: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. It will be released on March 3, 2023.

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay by: Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Story by: Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad

Produced By: Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, Sylvester Stallone.