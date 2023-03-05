Creed III Scores The Knockout At The Weekend Box Office Creed III ruled the Weekend Box Office, becoming the latest film to overperform on its opening weekend in the process.

Creed III KO'd the competition this weekend at the box office, opening way above tracking and proving to be another example that the appetite for moviegoing has been ravenous to start 2023. The third in the franchise, this one was directed by star Michael B. Jordan and co-starred Kang himself, Jonathan Majors. The combo proved irresistible to moviegoers scoring $58.6 million, miles beyond tracking and the highest debut for a sports film ever. This also marks the first #1 opening for Amazon, as they now own MGM. Smartly, and unlike Netflix, they have theatrical plans for major releases and then can claim exclusive streaming rights on Prime Video, which is the way that big releases should be handled for films owned by streaming studios. Take notes here, Netfl; this could be you.

Creed III Is The Latest Huge 2023 Opening

Majors doesn't have just Creed in theaters right now either, as his other major release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, fell to number two with $12.4 million. What a time to be him right now. Third place goes to Cocaine Bear, which saw a pretty decent hold from its shocking $24 million opening last week. It lost -54 percent down to $11 million and should cross the $50 million benchmark shortly. Fourth place went to the latest Demon Slayer theatrical event with $10.1 million, and rounding out the top five was Jesus Revolution with $8.6 million, and sending it over the $30 million mark.

The box office top five for March 3rd:

Creed III – $58.6 million Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $12.4 million Cocaine Bear – $11 million Demon Slayer: Swordvillage – $10.1 million Jesus Revolution – $8.6 million

Next week, the hits keep on coming as Scream 6 arrives to terrorize. Also opening is Adam Driver's futuristic dinosaur thriller 65. Boy, I bet Sony wishes it had moved that film now. Creed III should hold very well, but I think Scream 6 takes the top spot. The last one opened in January 2022 to $30 million, which has a huge buzz and great early word of mouth, so I think this one will get to $40 million. 65? the best it can hope for is probably third place behind Creed III.