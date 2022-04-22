Crimes Of The Future Has An Actual Theatrical Release Date

Crimes of the Future, the latest film from David Cronenberg, has an actual release date. Neon has set a limited theatrical opening in New York and LA for June 3rd, followed by a vast expansion the following week on June 10th. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, Don McKellar, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Lihi Kornowski, and Denise Capezza, the tease on the poster is that the film is "From the mind of David Cronenberg," and it looks like it only could have been from him. Watch the trailer that was released last week below.

Crimes of the Future Synopsis

"In a not-so-distant future, humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. Their biological makeup changed, many humans have adapted to life with "Accelerated Evolution Syndrome" thanks partly to specialized equipment that aids in everything from eating to sleeping. Beloved performance artist Saul Tenser sleeps in a womb-like bed suspended in mid-air. The OrchidBed, as it's called, comes complete with software to anticipate and adjust his every bodily need. The machine even detects the growth of new organs, which Saul's creative partner Caprice can observe and tattoo in his personal operating theatre. Together, Saul and Caprice have turned the discovery and removal of these new body organs into performance art, via sold-out voyeuristic surgical shows using a sarcophagus-like machine where the surgeries take place."

"These human evolutionary changes do not receive universal positivity. Before long, a new secret government entity is established – the National Organ Registry, led by bureaucrats Wippet and Timlin – to discreetly track new organ growths, with particular enthusiasm for Saul's artistic anomalies. With increased scrutiny on the syndrome and therefore his art, Saul is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all."

There is some wild buzz about the second half of this film, creating some controversy, and Crimes of the Future looks like body horror turned to eleven. I cannot decide how excited I am for this, as I am certain I will cringe while viewing this multiple times. In any case, I will be there when it opens in theaters in June.