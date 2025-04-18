Posted in: Apple, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: F1

F1: BTS Featurette Spotlights How Involved Brad Pitt Is With The Film

Warner Bros. and Apple Original Films have released a behind-the-scenes featurette that praises Brad Pitt's involvement with F1.

Article Summary Brad Pitt is praised for his hands-on role in the new F1 film, enhancing its authenticity and collaboration.

A behind-the-scenes featurette highlights his active involvement and dedication to the project's success.

Joseph Kosinski shares insights on filming techniques used in F1, building on his experience from Top Gun: Maverick.

The film, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, is set to release in theaters on June 27, 2025.

There are plenty of reasons to have Complicated Feelings about Brad Pitt, but it does sound like he's a very good collaborator on a film set. Or at least that is the impression we're getting from the latest F1 short, which appeared on YouTube. It's a behind-the-scenes featurette of people essentially praising Pitt and how involved he is with every level of this production. It's a bit over the top, but we've seen worse from other studios and other casts, so we'll let it slide. While hearing about Pitt being an awesome collaborator is neat, let's hear from director Joseph Kolinski and have him break down how the hell he shot this thing and how he improved techniques he learned on Top Gun: Maverick.

F1: Summary, Cast List, Release

From Apple Original Films and the filmmakers from Top Gun: Maverick comes F1®, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1® driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

The highly anticipated Formula 1® racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

F1® also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

Apple Original Films Presents a Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer / Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Film by Joseph Kosinski, F1®, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters and IMAX nationwide on June 27, 2025 and internationally beginning 25 June 2025.

