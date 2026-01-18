Cruel Tale of Bushido: Legendary Samurai Saga Gets Blu-ray Debut

Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: blu-ray, Cruel Tale of Bushido, Eureka Video, masters of cinema, mvp, samurai movie, Tadashi Imai

Cruel Tale of Bushido, director Tadashi Imai's multigenerational samurai saga that deconstructs the Bushido code, is getting a Blu-Ray release.

Eureka Entertainment is set to release Cruel Tale of Bushido, the ambitious, multi-generational epic from Golden Bear-winning director Tadashi Imai. Presented from a breathtaking 4K restoration by Toei, the semilegendary film makes its Blu-ray debut as part of the Masters of Cinema Series, arriving in North America on March 24th, 2026. This strictly limited edition of 2,000 copies per territory is housed in an O-card slipcase and includes a collector's booklet. Cruel Tale of Bushido won the Golden Bear Award at the 1963 Berlin Film Festival for its uncompromising deconstruction of the concept of bushido.

Best known for dramas such as Until We Meet Again and An Inlet of Muddy Water, the Japanese filmmaker Tadashi Imai also directed Revenge, a highly accomplished and brutal jidaigeki picture. These two sensibilities come together in the film that might just stand as Imai's masterpiece: Cruel Tale of Bushido.

Kinnosuke Nakamura (Miyamoto Musashi) stars in multiple roles, playing seven generations of men belonging to the same family. In the modern day, salaryman Likura is devastated by his wife's attempted suicide. To distract himself, he begins working through his recently discovered family records. As he traces his personal history across 350 years, he discovers tale after tale of men who have suffered, debased themselves, and made untold sacrifices in the name of bushido, or the moral code of the samurai.