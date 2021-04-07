Cruella Trailer Two Drops From Disney Ahead Of May 28th Release

A new trailer for Cruella dropped this morning, and I gotta be honest, it looks so far outside the box from what we are used to seeing from the studio that I am pumped for it. People keep comparing Emma Stone's portrayal of the classic villain to Harley Quinn, but the vibe I got from this trailer is more Devil Wears Prada meets Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman from Batman Returns. Most importantly, it looks like it is going to be a wild ride that nobody can say they were expecting. Check out the new Cruella trailer below.

Cruella Synopsis

"Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella."

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong all star. It will be released on May 28, 2021, in theaters and on Disney+ with a Premier Access charge.