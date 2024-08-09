Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, disney, Incredibles 3, pixar

Incredibles 3 Is Coming, Announced On Stage At D23

Announced on stage at D23, Pixar is in development on The Incredibles 3, and boy did the crowd go wild for that one.

Article Summary The Incredibles 3 officially announced at D23, Pixar confirms development for the third film in the hit franchise.

Logo for Incredibles 3 unveiled, Pixar also revealed Toy Story 5 coming in summer 2026.

Inside Out 2's massive success fuels more sequels, including the now highest-grossing animated film ever.

Fan favorites Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson expected to return despite no official cast announcements yet.

Incredibles 3 is official, having been announced on stage at D23. That is all we know: Pixar is in development for the third film in the franchise, one of their most beloved and successful films. The logo for the film was also revealed, which you can see below. The studio also announced Toy Story 5 is official and coming in summer 2026. All of this is built off the mega-success of Inside Out 2, which is now the most successful animated film of all time. I am surprised that new Monsters Inc., Ratatouille, and Wall-E sequels were not announced at the same time.

Incredibles 3 Has Been Anticipated For A Long Time

This is one of the announcements that anyone could have seen coming. The Incredibles films have been some of the most successful for Disney/Pixar, and two of the highest-rated films ever made. With the serialized storytelling, the charm and wit of the scripts, and let's face it, the best superhero tale ever spun on screen, this franchise lends itself to many, many more films and even Disney+ shows. The only problem they may run into is the age of some of the voice cast. Craig T. Nelson and even Samuel L. Jackson are not getting any younger, and I cannot imagine a recast for either of their parts going over well. For now, though, we can be excited about another adventure starring our favorite super family.

