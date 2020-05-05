Trailer For Danny TreJo Documentary Inmate #1 Debuts

Danny Trejo is the subject of a new documentary on his life, titled Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo releasing on July 9th. Trejo has had quite an exciting life, and it feels like this documentary should have come out ages ago. Featuring interviews with tons and tons of the actor's collaborators from over the years, but this is also a story of the struggles the man has gone through and overcome in his 75 years. The press for the film is correct; at this point, Danny Trejo is a worldwide icon, and to think we rarely got to meet the man onscreen who has brought joy to so many is crazy. Check out the poster, synopsis, and trailer for the film below.

Danny Trejo Documentary Synopsis

"On a day to honor and celebrate Mexican heritage, the new trailer for the powerful documentary Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo has been released. The feature pays homage to Danny Trejo's heritage—his Mexican roots and his Los Angeles upbringing—as he gives fans a first-hand look into the extraordinary life journey that molded him into Hollywood's most unlikely hero. The film will be available on digital in the U.S July 7th, 2020, giving viewers a raw and inspirational account of Trejo's unbelievable transformation from hardened criminal to celebrated movie icon and beloved friend of all who cross his path."

"From a life of hard drugs and armed robberies to Hollywood red carpets and mentoring addicts, this is the telling of one of the most radical and uplifting transformation stories of human character ever put to film. Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Brett Harvey (Ice Guardians), Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo is the shocking story of one man's capacity to overcome his demons and discover redemption through the most unlikely of journeys."