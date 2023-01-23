Violent Night 2 Already In the Works, Will Dig Deep Into Mythology A sequel to Violent Night is already in the works, with David Harbour back as the badass Santa again, and the creative team in place.

Violent Night is getting a sequel. Director Tommy Wirkola recently sat down with The Wrap and revealed that the sequel is already in active development, and they are working on the deals to bring everyone back as we speak. That includes David Harbour, the vengeful Norse version of Santa who dispatched extreme justice in the first film. Pat Casey and Josh Miller will again pen the script. "We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story," Wirkola said. "And we have some ideas, me and Pat and Josh and the producers; we've been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see."

Violent Night Is The New Die Hard, As In They Are All Christmas Films

It sounds like we are going to be getting some backstory on Saint Nick in the Violent Night sequel as well. He went on to say they left some ideas they are interested in picking up on: "There's stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves," Wirkola said. "But story-wise, I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one."

Boy, I hope so. The first one was a big success this past holiday season, grossing over $75 million worldwide with a budget of $20 million. It is also cleaning up on digital and is also now available to watch on Peacock as well. Good for the team and good for Harbour. They should make one of these every two years or so; a Christmas-themed action franchise hasn't been around since Die Hard. And don't even bother in the comments section: Die Hard and Die Hard 2 are Christmas movies; you cannot change my mind. Glad I will have some Violent Night to watch along with them every season now.