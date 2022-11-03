Dawn Of The Dead Remake 4K Blu-ray Coming Soon

Dawn Of The Dead, no, not that one, the Zack Snyder one, is getting a 4K Blu-ray release from Scream Factory. This three-disc release will include both the unrated and theatrical versions of the film, but only the unrated cut will be in 4K. The theatrical cut will be a new 2K transfer. None of the special features included are new either; all the new here is the 4K cut of the film, taken from the original negative of the film. That is not to say there is not a lot of material here; there is a ton. Check out the cover and full list below.

Dawn Of The Dead 4K Blu-ray Details

Heart-pounding action and bone-chilling thrills power this edgy and frightening remake of George A. Romero's apocalyptic horror classic starring Ving Rhames (Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2), Sarah Polley (Splice), Jake Weber (Wendigo), Mekhi Phifer (Divergent) and Ty Burrell (Modern Family). From visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Army Of The Dead, Zack Snyder's Justice League) comes a nightmarish vision where society is endangered by a mysterious virus that turns people into mindless, flesh-eating zombies, and a handful of survivors must wage a desperate, last-stand battle to stay alive … and human!

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT

NEW 4K MASTER STRUCK FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2022)

Audio Commentary With Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT

NEW 4K MASTER STRUCK FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2022)

Audio Commentary With Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zach Snyder

Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads

Attack Of The Living Dead

Raising The Dead

Andy's Lost Tape

Special Report: Zombie Invasion

Undead And Loving It: A Mockumentary

Drawing The Dead Featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Hidden Easter Egg

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC THREE: BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT

2K MASTER STRUCK FROM AN INTERPOSITIVE

Take A Chance On Me – An Interview With Actor Ty Burrell

Gunn For Hire – An Interview With Writer James Gunn

Punk, Rock, & Zombie – An Interview With Actor Jake Weber

Killing Time At The Mall: The Special Effects Of Dawn Of The Dead – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artists David Anderson And Heather Langenkamp Anderson

Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Optional English subtitles for the main feature