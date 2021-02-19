DC Has Found Its Supergirl in Sasha Calle, Will Debut in The Flash

The Flash movie might have taken a million years to get off of the ground, but it very much looks like it's going to be an interesting production. The current schedule says that they are supposed to start production in April, so it isn't that surprising that more cast members are starting to get announced. We already know that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are both returning as Bruce Wayne, but it isn't just the Bat-Family that is going to make an appearance in these films. According to Deadline, The Young and the Restless actress Sasha Calle will join the cast as Supergirl, and she will be making her big-screen debut in The Flash.

"I saw more than four hundred auditions. The US,Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia . The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role," said The Flash director Andy Muschietti.

Breaking news from Director Andy Muschietti on Instagram: Re-post: Andy Muschietti | Been doing a lot of flashbacks lately but today is about a Flash forward. #TheFlashMovie @SashaCalle pic.twitter.com/3vD3XP2rbd — DC (@DCComics) February 19, 2021

It's good to see that DC is looking at people that don't fit the traditional mold for their characters looks-wise. Calle is a young up and comer and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy last year. She was apparently chosen from over 400 actresses, most of which did not know what they were reading for.

Andy Muschietti watched all the auditions and I hear, along with DC Film Boss Walter Hamada and the producers, were blown away by the actress' toughness and vulnerability that she brought to the role.

The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and starting production in April makes sure that no one is going to be rushing to meet a release date. This is clearly a movie with a big cast, so doing even basic reshoots could be a challenge once post-production starts, so it's good that there is plenty of time. Maybe everyone will be able to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.