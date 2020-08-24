DC Props: Deadshot's Wrist Gun and Wonder Woman's Lasso Up For Auction

ComicConnect has something a little different from the usual comics up in event auction #43, Session 1 ending August 24th. This session is full of comic movie props, costumes, and memorabilia. Along with several pieces from Marvel films, some awesome DC movie stuff is also up for sale including Wonder Woman's lasso and Deadshot's gauntlet gun are up for auction. The auction is live now and ends August 24th. Deadshot's wrist gun from Suicide Squad (2016) is up for auction, though admittedly, it's nowhere near as iconic as the other DC cinematic universe prop in this lot. It's still cool though, especially for fans of Deadshot, Will Smith, or really cool prop firearms. Per the listing:

Straight from the forearm of the man that never misses , Deadshot's wrist-mounted gauntlet gun is as lethal as it is cool. There were hero versions of this gauntlet gun that were blank-firing wrist guns built from fully-automatic Glock 19 pistols, fired via a thumb trigger connected to a system involving air tubes, a pneumatic actuator, and regulated CO2 canisters hidden in the holstered Glock 18s on Will Smith's back. This gauntlet gun, however, was one used when live firing was not required on set. A well-detailed piece, in very good production-used condition.

Wonder Woman's lasso from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) is also at auction – it only glows through CGI, but that doesn't make this DC movie prop any less awesome. From the official auction listing:

Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth used by Gal Gadot in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Forged by the gods, Wonder Woman's instantly recognizable glowing signature weapon is indestructible and compels anyone in its grasp to tell the absolute truth. Constructed of durable golden braided fibers, its bright glow is achieved with post-production CGI. This item exhibits production wear and handling. In production-used excellent condition.

These pieces and more are listed in event auction #43, Session 1, which is live now and ends August 24th.