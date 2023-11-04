Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, marvel, Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's Enthusiasm About Classic Costume's Debut

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed that Hugh Jackman was very excited to hear that the blue and yellow costume would be making its big screen debut.

When the X-Men first made their way to the big screen, certain aspects looked like they were ripped right from the pages of the comics, but there was one aspect that didn't look like the comics at all, and that was the costumes. The classic suits from the original run were nowhere to be found, and the individual costumes that everyone wore in the animated show were also missing in action, replaced by a bunch of black leather. The movie even made a joke at the expense of those yellow suits. However, the world of 2000 and the world of now are two very different things, and seeing comic-accurate costumes is expected these days. People have wanted to see Hugh Jackman, who has been playing Wolverine since the beginning, wearing that suit, and the closest we ever got was that post-credits scene at the end of The Wolverine that never amounted to anything. Jackman is returning to the role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3, and if there was ever a time to put Jackman in a comic-accurate costume, it was now. Director Shawn Levy was recently interviewed by Jake's Takes (via CBR) and revealed that Jackman was pumped when he discovered the blue and yellow costume was on the table.

"When we first told Kevin Feige that Hugh Jackman wanted to join the movie – my recollection is – damn near the first thing he said was, 'Okay, but let's go with the blue and yellow'… And then, when I approached Hugh with that idea, he was like, 'Fuck yeah!'" Levy said.

There have been some leaked set photos from Deadpool 3 that show off the suit and Jackman in it, and let's say that if a superhero suit looks good on set leaks, it will look great when the film is finished.

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles. The strikes have slowed the production down considerably, and it's unclear if the film will meet its current May 3, 2024.

