A24 Announces The Governesses With Lily-Rose Depp Starring

A24 has announced a new film called The Governesses from director Joe Talbot. Talbot wrote the script with poet/novelist Olivia Gatwood (Life of the Party) based on the novel by Anne Serre. The film will star Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol), SAG Winner Hoyeon (Squid Game), and Cannes Best Actress Award Winner and BAFTA Best Actress Nominee Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World). This is the second time Talbot has worked with A24 after they also collaborated to release The Last Black Man In San Francisco. The film will go in front of cameras soon and shoot in Spain.

A24 Has A Great Stable Of Filmmakers

"The film follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in –– inspiriting the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them, and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures. The film will be shot in Spain. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures will produce with Rob Richert of Talbot's Longshot Features and Angus Lamont. BBC Film will co-finance alongside A24. The project was developed with the support of BBC Film. A24 will handle the global release of the film."

Yet another score for A24. They have one of the more impressive slates of films coming in the next 18 months, and if they put their stamp on something, you can bet that there is a certain level of quality to expect. Talbot's The Last Black Man In San Francisco was fantastic, so expectations on this one will be through the roof. That is a great cast as well. As has been said, A24 is operating on another level at the moment, and these almost weekly announcements guarantee that we will have something to look forward to at theaters for some months to come.