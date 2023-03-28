Deadpool 3: Succession Star Matthew Macfadyen Joins The Cast Succession star Matthew Macfadyen has reportedly joined the cast of Deadpool 3 in an unknown role. The film is set to be released on November 8, 2024.

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, but now we have another new cast member. According to Deadline, Matthew Macfadyen of HBO's Succession is reportedly set to join the cast in an unknown role. The report also doesn't clarify how much of a role Macfadyen will be playing in the movie.

At the moment, we don't know any other plot details about Deadpool 3, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that even though he has played Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something "I've never done before" and that he couldn't wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time." Deadpool 3 is set to start production in May 2023 and is set to come out on November 8, 2024.