Deadpool: T.J. Miller, Ryan Reynolds Resolved on Set Misunderstanding

If there were one holdover that won't be joining Ryan Reynolds for his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool 3, it would be T.J. Miller, who played Weasel in the 2016 original and its 2018 sequel. The actor appeared on the Adam Corolla Show when the host asked him about how close he is to the star, saying, "I got along with him a lot better on the first 'Deadpool' because he wasn't a huge, huge movie star" implying the popularity from the first film changed Reynolds. He said he "would not work with him again" before adding that a similar scenario emerged with Michael Bay, but saying the director is different and that "it's weird [Reynolds] hates me." Miller's now admitted the beef is resolved after reaching out to Reynolds before appearing on Sirius XM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts.

"It was a misunderstanding," The Silicon Valley star said about their on-set moment from years ago. "So I emailed him back, and now it's fine." The actor admitted having problems in the past due to "not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be." Miller continued, "It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' And I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

Miller said he felt his comments were taken out of context, blaming the media for not emphasizing "all these complimentary things" he also said about Reynolds. "I didn't think I had said anything that was that negative," the actor said. "I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. But no, it was the next day — he and I talked, and it's fine."

During the Corolla interview, Miller recalled the awkward on-set moment with Reynolds riffing as Deadpool, "As the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel. So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'" The actor called his co-star "kind of an insecure dude" but loves him as a comedian. "I would not have done 'Deadpool 3' if they came to me and were like, 'We want you to do 'Deadpool 3,' and we're going to pay you twice as much.'" The film, which brings back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, is set to release in theaters on November 8, 2024.