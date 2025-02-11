Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: king randor, masters of the universe, motu, queen marlena

Masters Of The Universe Casts King Randor, Queen Marlena

Another day with more actors joining Masters of the Universe, as King Randor and Queen Marlena, He-Man's parents, have been cast.

Article Summary James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley join Masters of the Universe as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena.

Travis Knight directs with Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

Movie logline: Prince Adam returns to Eternia after 20 years to reclaim his Power Sword and defeat Skeletor.

He-Man's live-action return seeks to finally capture the true essence of the beloved franchise's epic tale.

Masters of the Universe has cast James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. This comes a day after Fisto and The Sorceress were cast, with Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Monica Baccarin playing them. They join Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. Travis Knight is directing from a script by Chris Butler. THR first had the news of the casting of Randor and Marlena.

Masters Of The Universe Could Rule The Summer Next Year

Here is the logline for the film, revealed some time ago now: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Masters of the Universe will open in theaters on June 5th, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!