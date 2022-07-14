Dean Fleischer Camp to Direct The Live-Action Remake of Lilo & Stitch

The Disney live-action remake train continues to chug along, and now the House of Mouse is bringing in a name that is about to make a massive splash on the indie scene. Dean Fleischer Camp directed and starred in the big screen adaptation of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, and it is one of the best movies of the summer based on some incredible shorts that he helped create as well. Now he's jumping to big IP as Deadline has announced that he is taking on the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch for Disney. We don't have many other details about this remake right now aside from the fact that Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing while Ryan Halprin is executive producing. It's even unclear, at the moment, whether or not this is going to be a theatrical release or a straight to Disney+ release.

Lilo & Stitch is one of those Disney movies that sometimes gets a little forgotten among Disney fans, but those who love it tend to love it a lot, and it is a movie that means a lot to them. Those are going to be the hardest fans to please, but those fans who are on the fence about Fleisher Camp directing this remake should go check out Marcel the Shell this weekend when it releases in more theaters. If he brings that kind of energy and heart to Lilo & Stitch, this underrated Disney film is in good hands.

Summary: Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, stars Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Dean Fleischer Camp, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini. It's in theaters now.