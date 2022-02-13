Death On The Nile Wins The Slow Weekend Box Office

Death On The Nile won a slow weekend box office over the new Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me. The latter also debuted on Peacock as well, so Nile was able to edge it out. Otherwise, I think Marry Me would have carried the day. As it stands, though, the very delayed Agatha Christie adaptation from director Kenneth Branagh scored $12.8 million, which is not bad until you factor in that it cost around $90 million to make. That is only a smidge below House of Gucci, but that film's budget was about half that of Death Of The Nile.

Death Of The Nile Takes Down Spider-Man

Marry Me grossed $8 million, which was still good enough for third place. Time will tell how Peacock factored into that, but it being Valentine's Day weekend, you would imagine it was a more significant factor for not pulling in more. Second place went to last weekend's champ Jackass Forever, which fell over 60% and grossed $8.05 million. Those two might even flip when the actual numbers come out tomorrow. Fourth place is where Death Of The Nile sent Spider-Man: No Way Home, which added $7.15 million and continues to inch ever closer to Avatar and becoming the third highest-grossing film ever. Rounding out the top five was Liam Neeson's action film Blacklight with $3.5 million.

The Top Five Weekend Box Office Films For February 11:

Death On The Nile- $12.8 million Jackass Forever- $8.05 million Marry Me- $8 million Spider-Man: No Way Home- $7.15 million Blacklight- $3.5 million

Next weekend is our next opportunity for a big opening, as Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's video game Uncharted opens in the US after debuting at $22 million this weekend. Look for it to be the clear winner next week.