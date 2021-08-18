Demonic: We Chat With Neill Blomkamp About His First Horror Film

"When Carly Spenser (Carly Pope) learns that her estranged mother Angela (Nathalie Boltt) has fallen into a coma, she reluctantly agrees to take part in a cutting-edge therapy that will allow her to tap into Angela's still-active brain and communicate with her. Observed by physician Michael (Michael J. Rogers) and neuroscientist Daniel (Terry Chen), she enters a harrowing simulation of Angela's mindscape where she discovers the powerful supernatural force that drove her mother to commit unspeakable acts of violence nearly two decades earlier. Afterward, haunted by terrifying visions, Carly joins forces with her old friend Martin (Chris William Martin) as she desperately tries to fend off the monstrous demon before it can enter a new host and inflict more pain and suffering on the world."

This film is going to sneak up on some people, and seeing Blomkamp's name above a horror film fills me with great joy. You can see for yourself, though, as IFC Midnight will release Neill Blomkamp's Demonic in theaters and everywhere you rent movies this Friday, August 20th.