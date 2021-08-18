Demonic: We Chat With Neill Blomkamp About His First Horror Film
Demonic is out this week, and we recently got to have a chat with director Neill Blomkamp about his first official foray into the horror genre. The film stars Carly Pope (Elysium), Chris William Martin (The Age of Adaline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, The Vampire Diaries), and Michael Rogers (Siren, The Blacklist, Supernatural), and will utilize volumetric capture that turns actors into geometric objects. It makes for some crazy visuals, and in a film like the one Blomkamp is made, it adds to the terror. It is trippy to see, and he goes into great detail about the process of using this tech in the film. Watch our interview below.
Demonic Synopsis
"When Carly Spenser (Carly Pope) learns that her estranged mother Angela (Nathalie Boltt) has fallen into a coma, she reluctantly agrees to take part in a cutting-edge therapy that will allow her to tap into Angela's still-active brain and communicate with her. Observed by physician Michael (Michael J. Rogers) and neuroscientist Daniel (Terry Chen), she enters a harrowing simulation of Angela's mindscape where she discovers the powerful supernatural force that drove her mother to commit unspeakable acts of violence nearly two decades earlier. Afterward, haunted by terrifying visions, Carly joins forces with her old friend Martin (Chris William Martin) as she desperately tries to fend off the monstrous demon before it can enter a new host and inflict more pain and suffering on the world."
This film is going to sneak up on some people, and seeing Blomkamp's name above a horror film fills me with great joy. You can see for yourself, though, as IFC Midnight will release Neill Blomkamp's Demonic in theaters and everywhere you rent movies this Friday, August 20th.