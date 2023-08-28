Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:
Director David Ayer Says That Suicide Squad "Broke Me"
Director David Ayer has said that what happened with Suicide Squad "broke him," and he considers it his biggest Hollywood heartbreak so far.
Warner Bros. made severe missteps regarding the initial round of DC movies, and there is absolutely no denying that. Whether or not you think those things are dealbreakers that's up to you, but we wouldn't be here if something hadn't gone very wrong. Warner Bros. wouldn't have that Discovery at the end now if some very large things hadn't gone wrong. One of the things that appeared to go very wrong was Suicide Squad. The first teaser for Suicide Squad infamously leaked from Hall H and wasn't supposed to be seen by the public. In our opinion, something that wasn't supposed to be seen by everyone was certainly a banger. However, between that initial release in July 2015 and the movie's actual release date in August 2016, something changed, and we suddenly had a completely different film in front of us. And it was a movie that no one seemed to like, including director David Ayer, and he has been very vocal about why he believes that his version of Suicide Squad should get the Zack Snyder's Justice League treatment. Ayer was recently on Jon Bernthal's podcast Real Ones (via Variety), and when asked about what his biggest Hollywood heartbreak is, Ayer did not mince his words.
"Hollywood — I tell people — is like watching someone you love get fucked by someone you hate," Ayer said. "The big one is 'Suicide Squad.' That shit broke me. That handed me my ass."
