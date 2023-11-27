Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Studios, taika waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

Director Taika Waititi Reveals That He Took A Job For The Money

Director Taika Waititi has made the shocking revelation that he took a job for the money, which was the start of his working relationship with Marvel.

Article Summary Taika Waititi admits he took 'Thor: Ragnarok' director role for financial reasons.

Honest revelation shows that even acclaimed directors face economic pressures.

Waititi expresses continued affection for Marvel and star Chris Hemsworth.

Despite monetary motivations, Waititi's work with Marvel maintains a positive rapport.

In news that is apparently blowing the minds of some, people do occasionally take jobs for the money. And, sometimes, those jobs are even creative endeavors because even creatives and artists do, in fact, have bills to pay and cannot keep the lights on through the laughs and tears their art might illicit. There is this bizarre notion that if someone doing something creative takes on a job because they need the money, that somehow negates anything that might come out of that piece. If you don't go into something with absolute 100% pure artist intent, then everything else falls apart. People who make your favorite movies need to pay their bills like you, or I do. Director Taika Waititi was recently on the SmartLess podcast (via Entertainment Weekly) with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, and he explained that he initially signed on to do Thor: Ragnarok because he needed the money, he'd just had a second kid and needed the money.

"I had no interest in doing one of those films," Waititi revealed. "It wasn't on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor, and I'd just had a second child, and I thought, 'You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.'"

Breaking News: a person takes a job for the money. There is nothing wrong with Waititi admitting that he took on his initial Marvel work because he thought it would make for a sweet gig. While he doesn't seem interested in returning for another Thor film, Waititi taking on Marvel for the money doesn't mean his relationship with the studio is terrible. When he revealed that he wouldn't be involved with a potential Thor 5, he said, "But I love Marvel; I love working with them. I love Chris [Hemsworth]." The only way to be in something for the love of the game is to be independently wealthy, and despite what many think of Hollywood, that does not apply to most people.

