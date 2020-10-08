Disney Announces that Pixar's Soul Will Stream to Disney+

And another domino in the 2020 row falls, and this one isn't that surprising. It's not good, though, for the theater chains that are holding out on the off chance that 2020 was somehow going to turn around. As of a month ago, we heard from sources at Disney that they were planning on releasing Soul theatrically, but it appears that things have changed since then. In a press release, Disney announced that they will be releasing Soul directly onto Disney+, and it does not appear to be a PVOD offer like they did with Mulan. It will hit the platform on December 25th, which is kind of a genius move on Disney's part since hanging out with the family to watch a movie is very much something that people do during the holidays. The release went on to say that "in international markets where Disney+ isn't currently or soon to be available, Soul will be released theatrically, with dates to be announced."

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney+ in December," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season." "The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it's also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things," said Pete Docter, director of "Soul" and Chief Creative Officer of Pixar Animation Studios. " 'Soul' investigates what's really important in our lives, a question we're all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that."

The fact that the movie isn't a PVOD offer could indicate that maybe the release of Mulan didn't quite go as well as Disney hoped it would. Soul does look like something special, and Pixar is almost always a good time. This likely wasn't the outcome that anyone wanted, but after so many years of working on this movie, we can only assume the people involved are just glad that people finally get to see it.

A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

Soul, directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and John Ratzenberger. It will be released on Disney+ on December 25th.