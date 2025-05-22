Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, the devil wears prada 2, the dog stars

Disney Delays Both Avengers Films 6 Months, Dates Devil Wears Prada 2

Disney has officially delayed the release dates for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars by six months. The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Dog Stars were also dated.

Article Summary Disney delays Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars by six months to December 2026 and 2027.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 receives an official release date of May 1, 2026, with original writer returning.

Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic film The Dog Stars is set for release on March 27, 2026, from 20th Century Studios.

Avatar: The Way of Water lands an IMAX/3D re-release in October 2025 ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

In news that really shouldn't be that surprising to anyone who has been paying attention, it turns out shooting two massive Avengers films is a lot of wrangling and work. Maybe, if they wanted to make an early summer 2026 release date, they shouldn't have started shooting at the end of March. These were always going to make a massive undertaking, and however long Marvel thought they would need, they should have tacked on six more months. So they are doing exactly that. According to Deadline, they are delaying both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars by six months, with Doomsday shifting from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars moving from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027.

The reasons are exactly what you think, with sources saying, "that these two films are among the biggest ever made, and the delays simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision. Disney/Marvel elected for December dates, given the success they've had in the holiday corridor with titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home." While that might be true, this means Doomsday is going up against Dune: Messiah, which is going to trigger some of the most annoying fan fighting ever.

The cast for Avengers: Doomsday that have been confirmed so far are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal.

We also got some updates for 20th Century Studios, who are primed and prepped to have one hell of a year. Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to be massive no matter what, and Disney is doing the smart thing by giving Avatar: The Way of Water an IMAX/3D re-release on October 3, 2025. Talk about a flex; grabbing IMAX theaters during the prime time of release dates for a re-release.

Disney has also dated Ridley Scott's next film, The Dog Stars, for March 27, 2026. The film is based on the novel of the same name, which was published back in 2013m and the summary reads: "Hig's wife is gone, his friends are dead, and he lives in the hangar of a small abandoned airport with his dog, Jasper, and a mercurial, gun-toting misanthrope named Bangley. But when a random transmission beams through the radio of his 1956 Cessna, the voice ignites a hope deep inside him that a better life exists outside their tightly controlled perimeter. Risking everything, he flies past his point of no return and follows its static-broken trail, only to find something that is both better and worse than anything he could ever hope for." It's being described as a post-apocalyptic thriller and stars Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, and Benedict Wong.

Finally, they also dated The Devil Wears Prada 2 for May 1, 2026. We learned that a sequel was in the works in July with the original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna set to return, but nothing else has been confirmed. The summaries we have seen seem to indicate that this one will hit a bit hard for people working in traditional publishing. The latest summary says that the sequel "is expected to follow Runway magazine's haughty editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates the challenges of the declining print industry." Ah yes, print industry, got to love it. Disney still isn't confirming anyone in terms of cast, and director David Frankel "is expected to return, along with producer Wendy Finerman."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!