Original Tigger Voice Actor Paul Winchell Signs Winnie the Pooh Art

No matter what era you grew up in, you must love Winnie the Pooh. Whatever form you encountered Pooh bear, the story of this stuffed animal and his friends have been passed down from generation to generation. Storybooks, cartoons, movies, and more have continued to foster a love for adventure, animation, and friendship within children enthralled by Pooh and his friends Tigger, Piglet, and more. Today, you can head over to Heritage Auctions to immortalize a piece of Winnie the Pooh history with behind-the-scenes artwork from the classic cartoon. This lot even includes a signature by one of the most iconic voices in animation history. Let's take a closer look.

Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore "Poohsticks" Production Drawings and Print Signed by Paul Winchell (Walt Disney, 1983).

Here's a fantastic pair of production drawings depicting that silly 'ol bear and his timid little friend, Piglet playing Poohsticks in the Winnie the Pooh featurette, Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore. It is a simple game which may be played on any bridge over running water; each player drops a stick on the upstream side of a bridge and the one whose stick first appears on the downstream side is the winner. Based on two chapters from the books "Winnie-the-Pooh" and "The House at Pooh Corner", Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore was initially released theatrically for a limited time on March 11, 1983, before the 1983 re-issue of The Sword in the Stone. These adorable clean-up drawings were rendered in graphite on 12 field animation paper. Clean-up animation is the process of creating the final drawings you see in the finished film. It does not necessarily mean a "clean" fine line although these are very clean lines. Along with the drawings is a 10" x 8" print featuring Pooh Bear and his bouncy-trouncy friend Tigger.

The piece is signed by Paul Winchell, the original voice of Tigger, who performed the role for quite a while, from 1968 until 1999. The image size is 6.5" x 6.5", and Heritage Auctions marks the artwork in Very Good condition. You can now head over to Heritage Auctions right here to stake your claim for this signed lot of Winnie the Pooh artwork.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.