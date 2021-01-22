Disney Delays Kingsman Prequel The King's Man to August

Yesterday, both MGM and Sony Pictures seemed to come to terms with the fact that movie theaters will not be ready for large crowds anytime soon. No Time To Die got another delay while Sony delayed movies like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Uncharted, and Morbius. This is likely only the beginning of the massive release date shifts as we all start to come to terms with the fact that the vaccine rollout was so horribly botched by the previous administration here in the states that "late summer" is a generous guess as to whether or not we'll be back in movie theaters. And if several thousand people don't die of COVID-19 every day, but people don't seem to care about the bodies on the ground. Disney has announced some more release date shifts from the 20th Century Studios side of the company and in a press release sent out to press confirmed delays for The King's Man, Bob's Burgers, and Ron's Gone Wrong.

The Kingsman prequel is becoming one of those forever delayed movies that just can't seem to catch a break despite being done. In a similar vein to The New Mutants, The King's Man is a holdover from the Fox buyout and got a bit lost in the shuffle. It was initially supposed to come out in November 2019, then got delayed to February 2020, then September 2020, then February 2021, and has now moved to August 20, 2021. By the time this movie finally comes out, provided it does come out in August, the initial teaser trailer will be over two years old.

The other delay is the Bob's Burgers movie, which is something we have unfortunately heard nothing about. It's also another holdover from the Fox deal, which is why the movie hasn't been released on Hulu yet. Bob's Burgers was pulled from the schedule and currently doesn't have a release date. The final delay is a little animated movie you've probably never heard of called Ron's Gone Wrong. It's the first movie by a British animation company called Locksmith Animation. In September 2017, they signed a mult-year production deal with Fox. However, when Disney took over Fox, Locksmith signed a new deal with Warner Bros., so this will be the only movie that 20th Century Studios and Disney distributes from the studio. This is the first delay for the movie as it shifts from April 23, 2021, to October 22, 2021.

Summary: As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in "The King's Man."

The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, stars Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Harris Dickinson, Djimon Hounsou, Gemma Arterton, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It will be released on August 20, 2021.