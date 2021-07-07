Disney Has Shared a Behind-The-Scenes Featurette for Jungle Cruise

In terms of possible surprise hits of 2021, Jungle Cruise might be the one right at the top of the list. After Jumanji became a massive success, it sometimes feels like Dwayne Johnson can do no wrong when it comes to the box office. This generation hasn't really had their version of The Mummy yet, which is often cited by millennials and gen-x-ers as one of the better action comedies of the late 90s/early 2000s era. That kind of vibe seems to be what Disney is going for with this movie, but we'll have to see if they end up pulling it off. They released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the movie today.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Adventure Featurette | Disney's Jungle Cruise | Experience It On July 30 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CppBUyGNxow&ab_channel=WaltDisneyStudios)

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney's "Jungle Cruise" releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.