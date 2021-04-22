Haunted Mansion Film Taps Dear White People Director Justin Simien

Haunted Mansion is the best ride at the Disney Parks, no matter what your opinion is. Featuring some eerie imagery, a classic soundtrack, and some of the best Imagineering in the Parks, it has been ripe for a series or film franchise for some time now. The Eddie Murphy film from 2003 is…okay, but failed to capture the spirit of the ride itself. Deadline is reporting that Dear White People director Justin Simien has been tapped for the new film version, being produced by the live-action Aladdin team of Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. The Bad Hair helmer will bring to life a script by Katie Dippold.

A Great Haunted Mansion Film Is A Must For Disney

The Haunted Mansion has been a happy haunt for all to visit since opening at Disneyland in 1969 and Disney World in 1971. Think about how many little horror fans had their first brush with spooks and frights on that ride. My little one was terrified of it when she rode it the first time a couple of years ago, but now we walk around the house quoting all the ride dialogue and dancing to Grin Grinning Ghosts all the time. It truly is one of the most iconic rides in the world, and there are so many directions that Disney could go to with a film here.

I think focusing on the mansion itself is key. The popular ghosts and ghouls inside are secondary; the biggest and most important character of all is the Haunted Mansion itself. If Disney is willing to go a smidge darker and have a group of people trapped in the mansion overnight or something like that, this could be one of the great horror films of the last 20 years. Sorry, I am getting ahead of myself, I just love the mythology and the ride so much I want to see them do it justice. Thankfully, Simien is a gifted storyteller, and the Mansion could not be in better hands.