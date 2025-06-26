Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged:

Disney Officially Greenlights Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Sequel

In honor of 626 Day, Disney has confirmed that a sequel to the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch is officially in development.

The confirmation follows strong box office performance, with the film earning over $900 million worldwide.

Sequel rumors began circulating in May before Disney made the announcement, aligning with fan speculation.

No details on plot, cast, or release date for the Lilo & Stitch sequel have been revealed yet by Disney.

Well, this should be a surprise for exactly no one. The live-action Lilo & Stitch revived the entire concept of the Disney live-action movies and seemed to prove that there might be some gas left in that tank. Considering how all of the movies prior to this one have performed, we're still going to label this TDB. Disney must be happy with the results because the rumors from late last month are apparently true. On May 21st, it was reported that Disney was already considering a sequel to this live-action film, and that was a couple of days before the film did exceptionally well at the box office. Now we're a month out from the release, and on 626 Day, a day that celebrates Lilo & Stitch because 626 is Stitch's number, and with an over $900 million worldwide box office, Disney has officially confirmed that a sequel is in development. There are no other details at this time.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers, and was released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

