Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Disney Is Reportedly Already Considering A Sequel

Disney is reportedly so confident in the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch that "it is already thinking about sequels."

Article Summary Disney is reportedly planning sequels to the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake after early positive signs.

Strong ticket sales and upbeat reviews have boosted Disney’s confidence in the remake’s box office potential.

Stitch merchandise sales soared to $2.6 billion in 2024, making Lilo & Stitch one of Disney’s top franchises.

Disney executives highlight the enormous popularity of Stitch, both in consumer products and streaming.

Disney has some dollar signs in their eyes. The live-action remake thing started off going pretty well for Disney, but the pandemic years were not kind to the remakes, and while some of them did well, it wasn't like before. When Snow White underperformed (not because of Rachel Zegler, I won't stand for this slander), it was pretty apparent that we were one nail away from this coffin being closed. And that final nail was the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch. Disney got incredibly lucky, and people have seemed pretty into the idea of this remake since they showed off the design of Stitch, and the response to the footage has been pretty solid overall. The ticket sales have been strong, and the reviews are trending relatively positive, at least, about the best you can hope for these days regarding these remakes. Disney must believe they have a winner on their hands because, according to a Wall Street Journal article, "it is already thinking about sequels."

"It feels like it's going to work very well, and it's the kind of property that lends itself to more," said Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman, who oversees the company's film business.

Anyone who has been paying attention to Disney since 2002 knows that there is a fandom for Lilo & Stitch, and then there is the fandom around just Stitch. Stitch as a character is a massive piece of Disney merchandise, and the reason is obvious; he's broken the fourth wall, so you can make a Stitch with the themeing of any other Disney property and call it good. They had an entire pins, plush, and magic bands with Stitch and the theming of other Disney properties over him coming out every month for a year. In the lead up to the movie release, Stitch got even bigger, with Bergman saying, "We've seen the thing explode from a Disney+ and consumer-products perspective" since they announced the remake. And how much bigger did Stitch get just over the last year? According to the article, "Retail sales of Stitch products grew $2.6 billion in Disney's 2024 fiscal year from $200 million five years earlier, according to the company. Lilo & Stitch is now one of Disney's 10 bestselling franchises."

Ultimately, those numbers will matter way more than any Lilo & Stitch review or ticket sold this weekend.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers, and will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!