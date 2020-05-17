Disney+ Adds For June Include Artemis Fowl, Tarzan

Artemis Fowl leads the way for adds to the Disney+ service in June. The film is skipping its theatrical release and will debut on the streaming service on June 12th. Also showing up next month on Disney+: both animated Tarzan films, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, more Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian episodes, the first season of Schoolhouse Rock, and the debut of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. The biggie is Artemis Fowl, as all of Hollywood will be watching with bated breath to see how the big budget film fares making its debut on streaming. Check out the full list of what is coming to the service down below.

Disney+ Adds June 5th

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef – Season Finale Episode 111 "The Spectacular"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106 "Visualization"

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 "101 Dalmatians: Onesie"

One Day At Disney – Episode 127 "George Montano: Plasterer"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 "Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor"

Disney Insider – Episode 106 "Artemis Fowl Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway"

June 12th

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 "The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 "Score"

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 "Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss"

One Day At Disney – Episode 128 "Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative"

June 19th

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Finale Episode 108 "Connections"

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles"

One Day At Disney – Episode 129 "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host"

June 26th

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven's Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – Series Premiere – All Six Episodes Available

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 "Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs"

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 134 "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs"

One Day At Disney – Episode 130 "Marc Smith: Story Artist"