Zombies 4, Cartoon A Go At Disney, Manheim & Donnelly Back

In a surprise, Disney has announced that Zombies 4 is happening, and that franchise stars Milo Manheim and Megan Donnelly are back.

Production for Zombies 4 begins in March, featuring both new and familiar faces.

A new spin-off, Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The plot follows Zed and Addison post-college on a monster-filled road trip adventure.

Zombies 4 is a go for Disney. The popular film series will continue, with stars Milo Manheim and Megan Donnelly both back yet again to reprise their roles from the first three films. It is set to go into production in March. Also back are Chandler Kinney and Kylee Russell. They are joined by franchise newcomers Freya Skye and Disney Channel star Malachi Barton, who are playing a pair of strangers Manheim and Donnelly encounter on a road trip after their first semester in college. But wait, there is more! Also on the way is a new animated series, Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, that will air this summer on the Disney Channel and Disney+. Deadline had the news.

Nobody Thought There Would Be More Zombies

From Deadline, here is what Zombies 4 will be about: Zombies 4 follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip the summer after their first year of college. As adventures unfold, they unexpectedly discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and come into contact with two new groups of monsters.

After the last film, many thought, and rightfully so, that the cast was moving on and that it would be the final film in the franchise; well, I guess we were all wrong. To be honest, this is pretty great news. Manheim and Donnelly are really fun together in these roles, and the movies have all been very entertaining, with great music as well. Are they better than The Descendents? That is a tough one; the two are always compared to one another, fairly or not. I would give the film quality edge to Zombies for sure, but the music is much closer.

There is no release date for Zombies 4 yet, however, I would think they will try to get this one out for the fall/winter.

