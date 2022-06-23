Zombies 3 Trailer Released By Disney, On Plus July 15th

Zombies 3 debuts on Disney+ on July 15th, and they just dropped the full trailer for the film. Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim are back, starring, as aliens make their way to Seabrook High, as teased at the end of the third film. Also announced, RuPaul Charles has joined the cast of the film, which will feature eight new songs, and the soundtrack will drop the same day as the film. It will have its Disney Channel debut on August 12th and will feature a "Lost" track and other goodies for fans. Check out the trailer for Zombies 3 down below, as well as the new poster.

Zombies 3 Synopsis

"ZOMBIES 3" stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that's become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition. The movie also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles joins the cast as the voice of "The Mothership." "ZOMBIES 3" is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Paul Hoen from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso. Hoen, Light, Raso, and Suzanne Farwell are executive producers."

