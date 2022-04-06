Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 5 Posters, New TV Spot

Today, tickets went on sale for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the Hype is starting to set in. Now that tickets are on sale; people are expecting that the marketing is going to get really insane, and if the poster count we got today is anything to go by, it's about to get pretty bonkers insane. On top of the tickets going on sale, we also got five new posters for the new Marvel movie and a new TV spot that is a minute long that shows off some new footage. We get our first shot of Wanda's twins since we saw them fade from reality in WandaVision, which is one of the things she is fighting to bring back into the real world. Their voices were also the things we heard at the end of the show as well.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.