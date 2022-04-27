Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Impressions

When Disney decided to skip CinemaCon last year and just show Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, everyone knew that the studio was going to turn up in a big way the following April, and it seems that they very much did that. The panel was just under two hours, and we got a ton of new footage from some of the projects coming out this year, but one of the biggest drops of footage we got is from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel dropped about twenty minutes from the movie's beginning for everyone to see. This is going to be a spoiler-free first impression of the film. Other outlets will give detailed accounts of the footage we just saw; we won't be doing that here. The movie is a week away; we can wait.

The first thing is that the footage we saw is primarily the footage that Marvel is using to market the movie in large part. Of the twenty minutes we saw, a decent amount of it was footage that is currently being shown in the marketing. Disney and Marvel are keeping quite a lot of this movie under wraps, and this preview was proof of this. There is a decent chance that we've only seen bits of the second act of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and maybe nothing from the third.

Next, the pacing of this movie starts off with a bang, and it wastes precisely no time to get off of the ground. The film also clarifies from the first moment that America Chavez is a big part of this story. She is quite literally there from the first frame, so for those thinking that America would play a minor role in this, that is very much not the case here. Wanda also joined right toward the end of the 20 minutes as well, so she's going to be in a large portion of this film which is also good for Wanda fans.

All in all, as far as first impressions go for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it looks pretty wild, but this felt pretty tame in terms of what could be hiding around the corner. It was a good tease for what we all get to see next week.

In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.