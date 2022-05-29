Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Reveals Most of Illuminati

Given how long Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been out, Marvel Studios is finally comfortable letting their biggest reveal out in a promotional clip for the film showing all the members of the Illuminati, which is mainly moot since none of them are from the 616-universe of the MCU. As the trailer did reveal Patrick Stewart's Professor X in his classic yellow hoverchair, we also saw Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter/Britain, originally introduced in the animated What If…, from the back, and Lashana Lynch's Captain Marvel.

Doctor Strange Shows Most of the Illuminati

The clip shows Atwell's face, Lynch, and Star Trek: Strange New World's Anson Mount reprising his role as Black Bolt from the short-lived ABC series Inhumans. Not shown is John Krasinski's Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic. The appearance of the Illuminati was all too short as The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) makes short work of them leaving Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) as the only surviving member, who was away fighting Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the time.

There couldn't been a better middle-finger moment in cinema and the only other one that rivals that was the skydiving scene in 2018's Deadpool 2. Speaking of cameos, Mount took to social media to share about his experience screening the Doctor Strange sequel inviting his Star Trek castmates for a special screening. "Last night my wife and I, along with friends from [Star Trek] cast & crew, finally got to see [Doctorr Strange]. Thanks to [Marvel Studios] for the special screening. We had a phenomenal time. Extra special as it was our first theater experience since becoming parents. #datenight." Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters. New episodes of Strange New Worlds stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Last night my wife and I, along with friends from @StarTrekOnPPlus cast & crew, finally got to see @DrStrange. Thanks to @MarvelStudios for the special screening. We had a phenomenal time. Extra special as it was our first theater experience since becoming parents. #datenight pic.twitter.com/ReSCsmX3BP — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) May 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet