Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: miles morales, spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Kevin Feige Hints When Live-Action Miles Morales Will Join The MCU

Kevin Feige has hinted that Miles Morales will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe; it sounds like it will be after the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Article Summary Kevin Feige reveals live-action Miles Morales may join the MCU after Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

The multiverse concept opens limitless opportunities, with Marvel and Sony exploring different approaches.

Miles Morales, introduced in animation, may transition to live-action as the MCU builds the Young Avengers.

Spider-Verse films made a significant impact on animation and comic book movies.

There is one big positive and one big negative when you truly embrace the idea of a multiverse with comic book characters. The good news is that everything is now on the table, and the bad news is that everything is now on the table. You have limitless possibilities, which can be freeing and completely overwhelming, depending on who you are. Marvel and Sony seem to be still trying to figure out exactly how they want to approach this. Marvel Studios has decided that any weird idea that you don't have to take seriously, they can make a What If…? episode and keep the live-action cinematic universe fairly linear and easy to understand.

Sony has two different universes: the Spider-Man-less Marvel universe, which is a mess, and the animated Spider-Verse. The Spider-Verse is very much leaning into the concept of the multiverse and has even shown that it is just as canon as everything else we've seen, regardless of whether or not it is animated or live-action. When live-action Donald Glover popped up to talk to animated Miles Morales, we knew anything was possible.

Miles and his introduction in animation is pretty much perfect, but if Peter Parker gets this many different iterations on the big screen, why should Miles be limited to animation? We also know that the MCU is building the Young Avengers, and Peter is starting to age a bit. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Miles got kind of name-dropped by Glover, but we haven't seen anything about him yet. Kevin Feige was doing the rounds at D23 Brasil (via Omelete translated from Portugeues) this weekend and was asked about Miles joining the live-action Marvel universe. Feige replied, "Miles will appear in the third Spider-Verse, which is currently in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action."

It sounds like Marvel wants to give Miles a proper send-off in the Spider-Verse films before he jumps to live-action, which makes sense. There is no denying the impact of the Spider-Verse movies on animation and comic book movies, so making sure Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse gets its time in the sun is the right move. We don't know when Beyond the Spider-Verse is coming out, but considering the ages of the various Young Avengers people that are starting to pop up, by the time the third film comes out, Peter will be an adult, and Spider-Man, as a character, was created as a teenager. So that would be a perfect time for a live-action Miles to come in and take his place in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on handling a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It was released on June 2, 2023, and is currently available to purchase on digital. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse currently doesn't have a release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!