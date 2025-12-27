Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, avatar, Avatar: Fire and Ash, sigourney weaver

Sigourney Weaver on Kiri's Coming of Age Story in Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sigourney Weaver explains how Kiri “comes of age” in Avatar Fire and Ash, forced to trust her instincts and face Eywa’s mysteries.

Avatar is finally back in theaters with the third installment of James Cameron's long-running sci-fi franchise, and the characters we know are shifting in some pretty big ways. That includes Kiri, Jake, and Neytiri's adopted daughter, who is quickly becoming a key figure in the franchise thanks to her clear moral compass and her uniquely intense connection to Eywa (the Na'vi's guiding force).

Now, during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Sigourney Weaver (who plays Kiri) opened up about where her character is headed in Avatar: Fire and Ash and why this chapter forces her to grow up fast.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Star Discusses Kiri's Evolution

She explains, "She comes of age. All the kids do because mom and dad are busy; they have their own issues going on. We're suddenly thrown out on our own, and we are forced to learn to trust ourselves and each other and encourage squabbling. Kiri is put in a very uncomfortable position of having to do something she doesn't feel she can do, doesn't want to do—she doesn't want to risk her best friend's life. She has to just follow her instincts. It's almost like she doesn't have time to continue to angst about feeling different from everybody else, like she can't really get her feet on the ground until she knows who her father is—until she knows just more about what's going on with Eywa. She has to give up all of that and help her family and survive. They pass through this crucible, and I think it changes them."

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up shortly after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. Jake and Neytiri are still reeling from Neteyam's death when conflict with a new Na'vi faction explodes. The Mangkwan (or Ash People) live in a volcanic region and reject Eywa, pulling the Sully family into a new brutal clash that pushes their loyalties and beliefs to the limit. At the same time, human threats remain in play (as we've come to expect), making things even more complicated. Most of the core cast returns, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Weaver, Stephen Lang, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo Li Bliss, Cliff Curtis, and Kate Winslet, with Oona Chaplin joining as Ash clan leader Varang and David Thewlis as Wind Trader chief Peylak.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is in theaters now and has already opened to strong global numbers, reminding us how invested audiences remain in Pandora and the Sully family's fate. So, by the time the saga returns in four years, it will be interesting to see how things (and characters) have developed in Pandora.

