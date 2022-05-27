Doctor Strange Enters the Multiverse with Beast Kingdom Newest Figures

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has easily changed up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It looks like the multiverse contains secrets we never thought would exist with new heroes and villains we never thought of. Since the movie has premiered, a bunch of new collectibles has arrived and the newest one comes to us from Beast Kingdom. Releasing as part of their Egg Attack Action line, Doctor Strange is back and ready for some new adventures. Standing 6", he features the big-headed design that the EAA line is known for, and he has loaded out with great detail and accessories. His MCU costume comes right off the screen and onto your shelves with a tailored fabric outfit and cape that really gives the figure extra life. As for accessories, Doctor Strange will come with two different head sculpts, a variety of suitable hands, and some magic effects to cast spells against the incoming threat. The Egg Attack Action line has always been intriguing and if you are a fan of Doctor Strange and this will be a figure to add to your home or office and he is priced at $107.99. He is set to release in August 2023, and pre-orders are live and located right here.

"One of the major members of Marvel's Avengers universe and a key character in the phase 3 and 4 of the MCU, Doctor Stephen Strange is now officially in the centre of the multiverse of Marvel. The new Multiverse of Madness movie pits the sorcerer against a number of past and new characters from multiple dimensions ,all the while having to tackle an unspeakable evil that has been unleashed."

"The EAA series of 6-inch action figures launches the latest set from the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' movie. The EAA-152 action figure is a new design showcasing the sorcerer himself wearing his latest outfit. Made of real fabric, the detailed suit and cape is highly detailed down to the added accessories and magical cloak. Included is a collection of magical effects and portals, as well as two head sculpts reproducing the Doctor's otherworldly and mysterious abilities.

Accessories include:

Dedicated EAA action figure body, with around 26 points of articulation

Two (2) EAA designed head sculpts (Normal, angry)

Two (2) magical effects collection (Gear Shape attack, mysterious dragon attack)

Four (4) types of interchangeable hands (Punch, open, hold, command)

Outfit made of real fabric (Long-sleeved top, sleeveless robe, trousers, floating cape)

Special, branded base with logo

Product Measurements：Approx 16.5 cm

Release Date: Q2, 2023 (4-6)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)