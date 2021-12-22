Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Goes Live

When audiences walked into Spider-Man: No Way Home this weekend, they were expecting two p0st credits scenes, and some were probably pretty surprised to see a full teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This isn't the first time that Marvel has released a teaser trailer as a post-credits scene. The first time they did that was at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger, and there was a full teaser for The Avengers at the end of that. The post-credits here being a teaser might speak of the precarious nature of the Sony and Marvel deal; we might never know. Still, it was apparent that Marvel was going to release the teaser publicly sooner rather than later. Today, they did, and they released four high-quality images on top of it, including an adorable image of Wanda looking so cool and a piece of key art that looks sweet. We don't have any sort of detailed summary yet, but these pieces of the puzzle make this movie from legendary horror director Sam Raimi look pretty sweet. The film is currently doing a round of reshoots, which doesn't mean that there is anything wrong reshoots are very normal, and considering that this was supposed to come out before No Way Home is pretty expected. The current release date is May 6, 2022.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt_UqUm38BI&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Rami, stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. It will be released on May 6, 2022.