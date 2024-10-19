Posted in: Blumhouse, Conventions, Movies, NYCC, Universal | Tagged: christopher landon, drop

Drop: The First Poster Christopher Landon's New Film Has Been Released

Blumhouse and Universal have released the first poster and a summary for Christopher Landon's new film, Drop, which will be released on April 11, 2025.

Article Summary Blumhouse's new horror thriller, Drop, directed by Christopher Landon, debuts its first poster at NYCC

Drop explores the dark side of smartphone airdrop features with an unnerving, tech-driven horror plot.

Meghann Fahy stars in Drop, playing a widowed mother trapped in a chilling airdrop-based thriller.

Mark your calendars: Drop hits theaters on April 11, 2025. Will it send shivers down your spine?

Blumhouse showed up at New York Comic Con with all sorts of goodies for horror fans. We got a new trailer for Wolf Man, and the panel got to see some footage from M3GAN 2.0, which will be an interesting release — talk about trying to make lightning strike twice. However, Blumhouse always puts out original material, and this time, we learned some information about the new film Drop from director Christopher Landon. Landon has put out some solid horror material in the last few years, including the underrated Freaky and the Happy Death Day movies.

So Landon knows his way around a horror/thriller, and he knows how to make leading ladies that kick ass. This time, the leading lady in question for Drop, Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), and someone using the airdrop feature on your smartphone for nefarious purposes. We have seen real-life examples of people using the drop feature on phones to send people material they do not consent to. In 2022, a man on a SouthWest flight airdropped a nude photo to the entire plane. We have the first poster for Drop, which doesn't tell us much, but we do have the one-pager summary and cast list, which gives us some details on the plot of the film.

Drop: Summary: Cast List, Release Date

First dates are nerve-wracking enough. Going on a first date while an unnamed, unseen troll pings you personal memes that escalate from annoying to homicidal? Blood-chilling.

Director Christopher Landon returns to the thriller genre with the playful, keep-you-guessing intensity he perfected in the Happy Death Day films with this of-the-moment whodunnit where everyone in the vicinity is a suspect . . . or victim. Drop is jointly produced by blockbuster genre houses Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes.

Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy, breakout star of White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, plays Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years, who arrives at an upscale restaurant where she is relieved that her date, Henry (It Ends with Us' Brandon Sklenar) is more charming and handsome than she expected. But their chemistry begins to curdle as Violet begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

She is instructed to tell nobody and follow instructions or the hooded figure she sees on her home security cameras will kill Violet's young son and babysitting sister. Violet must do exactly as directed or everyone she loves will die. Her unseen tormentor's final directive? Kill Henry.

The film also stars Violett Beane (Truth or Dare) and newcomer Jacob Robinson as Violet's sister and son; with Reed Diamond (Moneyball), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), Jeffery Self (Mack & Rita), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project) and Travis Nelson (The Lake) as the restaurant's staff and diners.

Drop is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Landon, the writer-director of last year's We Have a Ghost and the zeitgeist-rattling Blumhouse hits Freaky, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and the Happy Death Day films. The film is written by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach, writers of Blumhouse's Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island.

The film is produced by Jason Blum (Five Nights at Freddy's, M3GAN) for Blumhouse and by Michael Bay (Transformers films, A Quiet Place franchise), Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place films, The Purge franchise) and Cameron Fuller (The Astronaut) for Platinum Dunes. The executive producer is Sam Lerner. Drop will be released in theaters on April 11, 2025.

