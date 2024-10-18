Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: leigh whannell, wolf man

Wolf Man: Official Trailer, Poster, And 4 HQ Images Have Been Released

Blumhouse and Universal have released the official trailer, a new poster, and images for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man.

Article Summary Blumhouse and Universal unveil Wolf Man trailer, poster, and 4 high-quality images at NY Comic Con.

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell brings his storytelling prowess to the new Wolf Man film.

Wolf Man blends chilling suspense with a nightmarish lupine saga, releasing January 17, 2025.

Teaser launched last month sets stage for official trailer showcasing film's thrilling horror elements.

There were not a lot of high points in 2020 in terms of films that actually got theatrical releases, but the one that might have surprised people the most was The Invisible Man. People seemed to have pretty low expectations going in, but what they got was a fantastic film that shows how abusers use the system, gaslighting, and other dirty tactics to control every aspect of the victim's life. The suit was just a way of elevating the metaphor to another level. So even if you have no faith that Wolf Man will be any good, the fact that Leigh Whannell is involved with this one should give it the benefit of the doubt, at the very least. Not long ago, we would have said a January release meant that Blumhouse and Universal had no faith in this, but Blumhouse and January release dates are getting along like a house fire these days, so it's not a red flag at all. We got a teaser trailer about a month ago, but at New York Comic Con today, Blumhouse released the official trailer, and we got the poster, three images, and a behind-the-scenes image.

Wolf Man: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What if someone you loved became something else?

From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a terrifying new lupine nightmare: Wolf Man.

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma).

But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they're attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

The film co-stars Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid's Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), with newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street) and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street).

Wolf Man is directed by Whannell and written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck. Whannell's previous films with Blumhouse include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3.

The film is produced by Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum p.g.a., and Ryan Gosling (The Fall Guy, Lost River) and is executive produced by Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Mel Turner and Ken Kao. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse present a Gosling/Waypoint Entertainment production, in association with Cloak & Co: Wolf Man. It will be released in theaters on January 17, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!